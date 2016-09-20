Realistic expectations

The leader of the main opposition party was right to keep a low profile at the Thessaloniki International Fair and not make too many promises. The people are tired of exaggerations and lies.

Sure, his references to the need to cut state expenditure did not sit well with certain conservative officials, many of whom have been brought up with the notion that state positions and appointments in the public sector are the spoils of elections. The latter need to adapt to reality because this is the only way forward.