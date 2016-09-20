Spirtzis sues Makeleio publisher over ‘slanderous’ front page

The publisher of fringe newspaper Makeleio, Stefanos Chios, was arrested outside his home on Tuesday, after a lawsuit was filed against him by Infrastructure Minister Christos Spirtzis for a “slanderous” and offensive front page on Monday.



He was expected to appear before a prosecutor on Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope I have a good time. The police have always been polite,” he said in a post on a website he owns, before slamming the government’s time in office as a parody of democracy.

“This is democracy under SYRIZA. Let’s enjoy it.”