Listed Greek telecommunications company Forthnet on Tuesday delivered a presentation for the Greek Association of Institutional Investors on its outlook, figures and growth prospects ahead of the issue of its convertible bond, amounting to 99.1 million euros and tradable on the stock market from Thursday until October 3.

Existing shareholders have preferential rights.

With over a million customers and a satellite pay-TV platform, Nova, which is the market leader in Greece, Forthnet expects to expand further despite the adverse climate, thanks to its technological innovations and key cooperation deals signed with various foreign companies, including China’s ZTE.