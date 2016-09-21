Former defense minister files new early release request

Former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, 77, tabled a new request for early release on Wednesday, after a first request was rejected earlier this year.

Tsochatzopoulos, who was sentenced to 20 years behind bars, was found guilty of money laundering in connection to kickbacks he is alleged to have received from defense deals.



In his new appeal on Wednesday, the ex-minister cited his advance age and requested to be released through an electronic monitoring system.