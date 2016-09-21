ATHEX: Small gains for Greek stocks as interest turned to Fed

The Bank of Japan’s surprise decision to keep interest rates unchanged against expectations for a drop deeper into negative territory bolstered most European bourses on Wednesday before interest turned toward the Fed verdict, but the Greek stock market felt little of that positive effect.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 562.12 points, adding 0.27 percent to Tuesday’s 560.59 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.53 percent to end at 1,497.44 points, while small-caps declined 0.47 percent.

Leading the way among blue chips was Viohalco, which advanced 5.17 percent, followed by Eurobank (up 4.04 percent) and Lamda Development (3.49 percent). Folli Follie and Titan Cement fell 1.83 percent each and OTE telecom gave up 1.49 percent.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 51 took losses and 14 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 36.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 27.9 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange contracted 0.74 percent to close at 67.34 points.