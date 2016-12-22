Handel's Messiah | Athens | December 23 & 25

Soprano Maria Palaska, countertenor Xavier Sabata, tenor Giannis Filias and bass Christophoros Stamboglis perform Handel's Messiah at the Athens Concert Hall on December 23 and 25. Also taking part in the concert is the Camerata Orchestra on period instruments, with Myron Michailidis on the podium. The performances feature Greek subtitles. Shows take place at 8.30 p.m. Admission ranges from 12 to 45 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr