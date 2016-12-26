Real estate racket dismantled in Athens

Police in Athens have arrested three men aged 46 to 69 who are believed to have blackmailed and threatened property buyers into paying them the commission for real estate purchases.

The racket, which authorities said has been active since 2006, allegedly threatened contractors, real estate agents and potential buyers into doing business with them rather than with another agents.

In once case, in fact, it is believed that the racket went as far as torching a victim’s car after he refused to cooperate.

The 69-year-old suspect, a real estate agent, is believed to be the brains behind the scheme, using the other two suspects to make and then carry out threats against the victims.

Investigators say they have evidence linking the suspects to six cases already and will continue looking for more victims.