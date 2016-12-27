Anastasiades to visit Athens on Friday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will visit Athens on Friday for a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ahead of the January 12 multilateral summit in Geneva, reports said Tuesday.

Talks between the two leaders will be attended by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias and his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides, reports said.

Meanwhile, officials from the Greek and Turkish foreign ministries are expected to meet this week to discuss the details of a possible meeting between Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to Kathimerini, sources confirmed that the Turkish strongman is interested in holding the meeting.