Two-year Greek government bond yields traded at 7.86 percent on Tuesday, close to recent highs, as investors reacted cautiously to weekend comments from Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem that talks about initial debt relief measures for Athens would resume.

Debt relief was frozen mid-month over Greece’s decision to pay pensioners a Christmas bonus.

“I think overall this is positive news for the Greek government, and it will be eventually reflected in markets. Trading is thin at the moment so it is hard to read too much into it,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

[Reuters]