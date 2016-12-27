E-ticket launch on Athens public transport delayed

The Athens transport authority, OASA, will be easing passengers into its new electronic ticket technology by allowing the use of regular paper tickets on buses, trolley buses, the tram, metro and ISAP trains until the new system is fully integrated.

The decision was prompted by delays in installing the new technology, which was originally slated for the start of the year and is now not expected to be up and running until spring. OASA said several electronic ticket readers installed on buses and trolley buses a few months ago have already been destroyed by vandals and need to be replaced before even going into operation.

The transition period is expected to last a few weeks, allowing commuters to get acquainted with the new system before it is implemented on all vehicles.

OASA is also moving ahead with its installation of turnstiles at metro and ISAP stations in a bid to crack down on fare dodgers.