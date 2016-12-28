Protesters scuffle with police at Athens rally

Dozens of protesting municipal workers scuffled with police during a rally at the Interior Minister in downtown Athens on Wednesday as they tried to push through the building's entrance.

The workers from the POE-OTA union were demanding a meeting with Interior Minister Costas Poulakis in order to voice their demands but were thwarted by police.

After being informed that the minister was not in his office, they moved don to the Ministry of Administrative Reform, blocking a section of Vassilissis Sofias Avenue near Parliament.

The protesters are demanding overdue wages for municipal cleaners and challenging a recent decision that will affect the jobs of hundreds of contract workers.

