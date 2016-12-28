Parl’t reveals MPs’ assets for 2013-14

Parliament on Wednesday released the declarations of assets filed by MPs for the years 2013-14, providing eager journalists and a more jaded public with a peek into how their politicians live.

In the past, the declarations have proved useful in catching out people who either did not record their assets or could not explain their provenance. There were no initial suggestions of that in Wednesday’s batch.

Before becoming prime minister in January 2015, Alexis Tsipras declared income of 71,539 euros as an MP in 2014, and his bank deposits grew over the previous two years from 7,000 euros to 23,000 euros.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, now leader of the main opposition New Democracy party, had income of some 77,000 euros as an MP along with other revenues from agricultural subsidies, rents and interest which brought him a total of 88,000 euros.

Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos declared income of 91,000 euros for himself and 108,000 for his wife, while she put her amount at 92,000 and her husband’s at 107,000. Together they had deposits of 237,000.