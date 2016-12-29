Athens water company extends program for overdue bills

The Athens Water Company (EYDAP) said on Thursday it is extending a payment program for consumers with overdue bills of 60 euros or more.

The listed utility said applications to join the scheme will begin on January 2 and that the minimum monthly installment for repaying arrears has been set at 20 euros.

Commercial consumers who qualify for special rates will be allowed to pay their arrears in up to 36 monthly installments and household consumers in up to 12, EYDAP said.

Its stock gained 2.01 percent on Thursday, outperforming the Greek bourse benchmark.