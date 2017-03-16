Cycladic Society | Athens | To April 9

The Cycladic Art Museum in Athens has extended until April 9 its exhibition “Cycladic Society,” showcasing more than 200 exhibits from the museum’s permanent collection, as well as antiquities from the National Archaeological Museum, the Paul and Alexandra Kanellopoulos Museum and the archaeological museums of Naxos, Apeiranthos, Syros and Paros. The show explores daily life in the Aegean Sea 5,000 years ago and is open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cycladic Art Museum, 4 Neofytou Douka, tel 210.722.8321-3, www.cycladic.gr