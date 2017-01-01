Greek Foreign Ministry condemns deadly New Year’s attack in Istanbul

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned an attack by a gunman on revelers at a nightclub in Istanbul in which at least 39 people were killed and dozens injured.

“We unequivocally condemn the barbaric deadly terrorist attack carried out at an Istanbul nightclub,” the Foreign Ministry’s announcement said.

“We express our undivided support for the Turkish people and address our sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as our wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured,” it added.

Authorities in Istanbul have launched a manhunt for the gunman who opened fire on a party crowd about an hour after midnight on Sunday.

Fifteen foreign nationals are among the casualties, though none are Greek, the Foreign Ministry in Athens confirmed later on Sunday.

The assault is being treated as a terrorist attack.