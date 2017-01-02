Omar Faruk Tekbilek | Athens | January 20

Turkish musician and composer Omar Faruk Tekbilek performs at the Diogenis Studio on Friday, January 20, as part of the Athens Music Festival. The festival runs through March. Greek vocalists Glykeria and Matoula Zamani will be joining him on stage. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Admission starts at 15 euros. Tickets are on sale at Germanos and Cosmote and online at www.diogenis.gr and buy.tickethour.com.

Diogenis Studio, 259 Syngrou & Amphitheas, Nea Smyrni, tel 210.942.5754