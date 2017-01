The Armonia Atenea Orchestra, also known as the Camerata, welcomes the New Year in traditional Viennese style, with popular works by Johann Strauss II and Joseph Strauss on Wednesday, January 4. The ensemble is led by maestro George Petrou. Admission ranges from 14 to 50 euros (7.50 euros reduced). The concert is scheduled to start at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr