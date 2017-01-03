Hybrids | Athens | To January 14

The Onassis Cultural Center in Athens, known as Stegi, is hosting “Hybrids: On the Borderline between Art and Technology,” an exhibition suggested for visitors aged 12 and over. Running to January 14, the display explores the concept of hybridism, the mixing of different media and idioms to create new forms of artistic expression. Opening hours are from noon to 9 p.m. daily. Admission is set at 5 euros.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr