Kostas Hatzis | Athens | January 6-9

Much-loved Greek singer-songwriter Kostas Hatzis performs at the Half Note Jazz Club in a brief series of shows running from Friday, January 6, to Monday, January 9. Performances start at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday. Admission ranges from 15 to 25 euros. Tickets can be purchased at Public, Seven Spots, Reload Stores and Media Markt stores, online at www.viva.gr and by calling 210.921.3310.

Half Note Jazz Club, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr