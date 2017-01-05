ATHEX: Index tops 660 points

The Greek bourse benchmark advanced for a sixth day in a row on Thursday, ending the week just above 660 points, on ever rising volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 660.30 points, adding 0.42 percent to Wednesday’s 657.54 points. On a weekly basis it grew 2.59 percent.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index edged up 0.01 percent to close at 1,773.94 points, but there was little love for banks, which fell 0.49 percent.

In total 65 stocks climbed, 44 declined and 14 stayed put.

Turnover came to 50.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 46.1 million.

The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 2.36 percent to close at 68.14 points.