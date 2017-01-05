The state’s latest attempt to open the way to independence in central heating via natural gas in apartment blocks, allowing some 600,000 Attica households to get connected, appears headed for the same fate as the first effort in 2014 by the then Energy Minister Yiannis Maniatis.

He decided to revoked the measure following the negative reaction of the federation of property owners (POMIDA).

It took more than two years for a clause abolishing the compulsory consent of at least 50 percent of a block’s owners for the installation of a natural gas system to be tabled, under pressure from POMIDA, which claims nonconsenting owners will shoulder higher costs.