Church raps Sorras minions

The Holy Synod of the Church of Greece on Tuesday issued a statement saying that individuals dressed as clerics who have been appearing on Greek television channels and speaking in support of the nationalist political grouping Convention of Greeks, founded by self-proclaimed billionaire Artemis Sorras, are not priests in the eyes of the Church.

The Holy Synod convened on the issue under Archbishop Ieronymos for the first time since the synod issued a circular in March last year, condemning the “dubious, intensely nationalistic, anti-Church” movement launched by Sorras.

Last week, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered the reopening of all case files relating to the activities of the grouping.

Most of the case files relate to calls by Sorras’s organization for Greeks not to pay their dues to the state and social insurance funds.

Meanwhile Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis forwarded to the Supreme Court a 2013 decision by an Athens misdemeanors court that cleared Sorras of charges of spreading false information relating to claims that he had access to billions of dollars to help Greece emerge from its economic crisis.