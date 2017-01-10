Privatization projects concerning rail service operator Trainose and carriage maintenance company Rosco have remained frozen over the last four months as the State Audit Council has yet to rule on the legitimacy of the concession contract of 100 percent of Trainose.

The contract was tabled in the court on September 2016, and the final decision is still pending, as, while approving the contract in principle, the decision issued on November 22 set eight terms that state privatization fund TAIPED rejected, asking for the decision to be revoked.

It is noted that the council reached a final decision on the concession of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) within 20 days.