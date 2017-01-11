NEWS |

 
Mitsotakis pledges tax cuts for businesses, self-employed

TAGS: Politics, Finance, Business

Greece’s conservative opposition leader has said that if elected prime minister his government would reduce taxes for businesses and self-employed professionals, even without the prior approval of the country’s foreign creditors.

“It is not possible for 80 percent of a self-employed professional’s income to end up in state coffers,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Tuesday, adding that he was confident that lenders would green-light New Democracy’s economic blueprint.

Mitsotakis was speaking during an event to mark one year since he was elected at the helm of the conservative party. 

