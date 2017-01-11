NEWS |

 
Prosecutor objects to extradition of another two Turkish officers

TAGS: Justice, Diplomacy

A Supreme Court prosecutor on Wednesday recommended that another two of the eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece after a failed military coup in the neighbouring country should not be extradited.

Another four officers are due to have their cases heard on Friday.

Citing the risk of torture and the prospect of an unfair trial in Turkey, a prosecutor on Tuesday recommended that two other officers should not be extradited.

