Christophoros Katsadiotis & Jenny Kodonidou | Athens | January 12 - February 4

Zoumboulakis Galleries is hosting exhibitions of new works by Christophoros Katsadiotis and Jenny Kodonidou at its Kolonaki premises in central Athens. The displays, “Poetic Incidents” (Katsadiotis) and “Notes on Ambiguity” (Kodonidou), open on Thursday, January 12, and run through February 4. Opening hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square, tel 210.360.8278, www.zoumboulakis.gr