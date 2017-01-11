NEWS |

 
NEWS

Prosecutor seeks trial against state worker with bogus degree

A Thessaloniki prosecutor has recommended that a civil servant charged with using a forged university degree to get hired must stand trial.

The accused was hired in the 1990s at the National Tobacco Organization after submitting a bogus degree from the Department of Natural Science at the northern port city’s Aristotle University.

According to the prosecutor’s indictment, the accused earned a total of 655,402 euros during an 18-year tenure in the public sector stretching from 1997 to 2015.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.