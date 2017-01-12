Body found in Athens dumpster in advanced state of decomposition

Police in Athens on Thursday were investigating after a body was found in a dumpster in the eastern suburb of Dafni.

The male body was discovered in a dumpster on the corner of Papanastasiou and Irodotou streets by a municipal cleaner. It was wrapped up in a sleeping bag and secured with cables, and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene and have launched an investigation into the man’s identity.