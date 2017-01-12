Finnish Architects | Athens | To February 12

An exhibition exploring the role of Classical Greek architecture as a source of inspiration for Finnish architects starts at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex on Friday, January 13. The connection is evidenced through sketches and photos made by Finnish architects who visited Greece in the 19th and 20th centuries. The exhibition, titled “Finnish Architects – Gazing upon Greece,” showcases works by G.T.C. Chiewitz (1815-62), Jacob Ahrenberg (1847-1914), Usko Nystroem (1861-1925), Hilding Ekelund (1893-1984) and Alvar Aalto (1898-1976). A round-table discussion titled “Finland – Greece: Place and Architecture” will take place on Saturday, January 14. The exhibition, which is supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture of Finland, runs through February 12.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos & Andronikou, tel 2102.345.3111, www.benaki.gr