It’s not all about us

It’s not all about usCOMMENT
Online
Greeks often give the impression we’re living in an artificial world of our own. Too many of us fail to see that countries which have lent us money have lower pensions than us, or that they have to borrow at higher interest rates.
It is vital that we understand context and how we are perceived by others. Perhaps this would help us explain the political reactions every time Greece is to receive a new aid package or the PM announces fresh handouts.