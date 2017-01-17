WHAT’S ON |

 
The Identities of Others | Athens | January 18 - June

The Frissiras Museum in Athens presents the first part of a trilogy exploring contemporary figurative trends in painting from around the globe. “The Identities of Others” opens on Wednesday, January 18, and runs through June. The works in the exhibition stem from the museum’s collections and includes pieces by Teodora Axente (Romania), Norbert Bisky (Germany), Stephen Chambers (UK), Viola Glowacka (Poland), Konstantinos Vaviloussakis (Greece), Giannis Ziogas (Greece) and Ismini Teligioridou (Greece), among others. Opening hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frissiras Museum, 3 Monis Asteriou, tel 210.331.6027-8, www.frissirasmuseum.com

