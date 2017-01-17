Police net cyber scammers in northern Greece
Online
Police cyber crime units in northern Greece have uncovered an online scam whereby internet users were offered low-priced phones but never received them after making payment.
A woman and a man, both 28, were arrested.
According to the investigation, the pair would disappear after receiving payments, cutting all contact with their unsuspecting victims.
The two suspects have been linked to 24 cases while their profit came to 5,628 euros, police said.