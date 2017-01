Three Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space in the central and northeastern Aegean four times on Tuesday.

The jets, two of which were flying in formation and the third separately, entered the Athens Flight Information Region at around 11.30 a.m., flying over the islet of Panagia at an altitude of 25,000 feet.

Two of the three Turkish aircraft were armed.

In all cases, Greek jets chased off the Turkish planes.

The transgressions came just a day after Turkish planes carried out 31 violations of Greek air space in the Aegean.