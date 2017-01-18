ATHEX: Small gains for benchmark in quiet session

It was another mixed day for Greek stocks at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday. While the benchmark edged higher after three days of losses, the majority of stocks, as well as the banks and small-caps indices, still ended lower. Turnover remained below the 30-million-euro level.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 643.47 points, adding 0.15 percent to Tuesday’s 642.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.31 percent to close at 1,723.70 points, while small-caps conceded 0.85 percent.

Banks contracted 0.69 percent as Alpha surrendered 1.61 percent, Piraeus fell 0.50 percent and Eurobank dropped 0.15 percent. National bucked the trend, ending up 0.42 percent, but that was having risen by as much as 2.50 percent during the course of the day.

Jumbo jumped 2.66 percent and OTE advanced 2.19 percent. PPC declined 1.37 percent.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 52 recorded losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 26.9 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 26 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell just 0.04 percent to close at 70.47 points.