Alternative concert organizers Velvet Room are taking over the neoclassical Bangeion Mansion, a former hotel designed by Ernst Ziller, in downtown Omonia on Friday, January 20, for a night of psychedelic and post-punk live music from local acts Acid Barretts, Monochromatic Visions, The Back Door Freaks and The Bonnie Nettles. The action starts at 9.30 p.m. and admission costs 3 euros.

Bangeion Mansion, 13 Omonia Square