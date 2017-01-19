Cult Festival | Athens | January 20-22

The bizarre, the crazy and the downright cheesy are being showcased at the Gagarin venue's annual Greek Cult Cinema Festival, from Friday, January 20, to Sunday, January 22, with special tributes to screen lover Christos Callow and sex bomb Vana Barba. Daily tickets cost 5 euros and can be purchased in advance from Public, Seven Spots, Reload and Evripidis stores, by calling 11876 and online at www.viva.gr.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500, www.gagarin205.gr