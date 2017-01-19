Nationwide ring smashed

Police on Thursday arrested six suspected members of a criminal racket comprising members of the Roma community following synchronized raids in Attica, Thessaloniki, Larissa and Veria.

Officers carried out 17 raids on homes, warehouses and bank safety deposit boxes across the country, seizing jewelry worth more than 1 million euros.

The ring is believed to be behind more than 30 burglaries and thefts with the loot worth in excess of 5 million euros. The six suspects include three men believed to be the ringleaders.