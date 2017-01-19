Yiakoumatos's homophobic comment 'unfortunate,' ND leader says

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called on conservative MP and former minister Gerasimos Yiakoumatos to take back and apologize for comments he made about homosexuals in an interview to the Parapolitia newspaper.

“Yiakoumatos’s remarks were unfortunate. I have asked him to retract [them] and apologize to all those he offended,” Mitsotakis said in a tweet, adding that New Democracy does not tolerate prejudice.

In the interview, Yiakoumatos said homosexuals do not set a proper example to children.



“I’m not a homophobe. But everyone has examples. If you watch TV, 90 percent of the successful [people] are gay. When a child sees that they rise and rise. It’s contagious. It’s a contagious disease,” Yiakoumatos said.