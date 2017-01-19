ATHEX: Main index slips 0.15 pct

The benchmark of the Greek bourse recovered most of the day’s losses on Thursday to close above 640 points, but traders remained reserved.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 642.51 points, shedding 0.15 percent from Wednesday’s 643.47 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.03 percent to close at 1,724.25 points, thanks to the third straight day of gains for Coca-Cola HBC (up 1.20 percent).

In total 41 stocks advanced, 63 declined and 24 stayed put.

Turnover reached 27.1 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 26.9 million.



The general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell 0.48 percent to close at 70.13 points.