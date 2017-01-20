Kammenos ‘confident of close cooperation’ with Trump administration

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Friday expressed confidence in continued close ties between Athens and Washington, just hours before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the United States.

Speaking during an event organized by the Presidential Inaugural Committee in Washington DC, Kammenos, who is also the leader of Greece’s junior coalition partner Independent Greeks, said that he is “confident the new American government will continue its close cooperation with Greece within the NATO framework, but also in bilateral cooperation.”

Kammenos met with incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who has Greek roots, as well as with Trump adviser George Papadopoulos. He also spoke with Archbishop Demetrios of America.

Trump, Kammenos said, has “some very important Greek-Americans by his side who maintain their ties with our country, with Orthodoxy and with the Greek people. We are certain that when the time comes for them to help their homeland… they will do so do the best of their ability.”