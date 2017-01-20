Romeo et Juliette | Athens & Thessaloniki | January 21

The Athens Concert Hall is screening a live broadcast of Charles Gounod’s opera “Romeo et Juliette” from the Metropolitan Opera in New York on Saturday, January 21. The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra is led by Gianandrea Noseda, while the cast features Diana Damrau as Juliette, Vittorio Grigolo as Romeo, Elliot Madore as Mercutio, Virginie Verrez as Stephano and Mikhail Petrenko as Frere Laurent. Admission costs 25 euros (20 euros reduced). The Thessaloniki Concert Hall is also screening the production at the same time (admission 15 euros, 10 euros reduced, www.tch.gr). In French with Greek surtitles. The screenings start at 7.55 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800