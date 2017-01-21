Ioannina's Jews | Athens | January 23 – September 25

The Jewish Museum of Greece presents two temporary exhibitions on Monday, January 23, organized in cooperation with the German Embassy. “The Jewish Community of Ioannina – The Memory of Objects” brings together photographic material and authentic exhibits from the museum's collections that are being shown to the public for the first time, as well as privately owned heirlooms that testify to the history of Romaniote Jews in northwestern Greece. “Joseph Eliya: Poet of the Lake” is the title of the second exhibition, which is dedicated to the life and work of the eminent philosopher and poet. The aim of the shows is to present aspects of the life and traditions of one of Greece's smallest yet oldest Jewish communities, while also exploring its contribution to shaping local society. The inauguration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., while opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Jewish Museum of Greece, 39 Nikis, Syntagma, tel 210.322.5582, www.jewishmuseum.gr