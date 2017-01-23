Verdict on Turkish officers’ extradition due on Thursday

A critical Supreme Court ruling on whether to extradite eight Turkish military officers who fled to Greece after a failed Turkish coup in July was on Monday put off until Thursday.

The reason given for the postponement was twofold: that the case required further deliberation and that one of the judges was sick.

The affair has generated much interest in Greece and beyond as it pits concerns over human rights abuses in Turkey against the Greek government’s desire not to stoke tensions with Ankara.

All eight servicemen have denied involvement in the coup attempt and say they fear for their lives if they are returned to Turkey.

If the Supreme Court rules against their extradition, the decision will be regarded as final and cannot be challenged. If, however, it upholds Turkey’s request, then the final decision will rest with the Greek justice minister.