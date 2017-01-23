Investigation focuses on Mesolongi recruits

The prosecutor at a military court in Mesolongi, western Greece, has ordered an investigation after an image appeared on social media depicting seven new recruits making the symbol of a double-headed eagle with stretched-out wings with their hands.



The symbol appears on Albania’s national flag. Defense Minister Panos Kammenos on Monday ordered the head of the Hellenic Army General Staff to punish the seven recruits as well as the individual who took the photograph.



Another investigation was launched to establish whether commanders at the Mesolongi military camp should be held accountable.



The seven recruits are reportedly of Albanian origin but were born and raised in Greece. The incident took place before their oath of enlistment, which means they would not be punished according to military criminal law.