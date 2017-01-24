Dior Hellas reports 13.4 pct rise in sales in 2016

The Greek branch of French luxury brand Dior, Dior Hellas, saw a rise in sales of 13.4 percent in 2016, the ANA-MPA news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to an announcement quoted by ANA-MPA, the company’s sales rose to 15.2 million euros last year from 13.4 million euros in 2015, with the biggest increases seen in Dior’s signature perfumes (21.4 percent), creams (11.6 percent) and make-up products (5.8 percent).

The company, which is part of the LVMH group, says the figures point to the success of policies for strengthening its presence in the Greek market, while Dior Hellas ranked first in a performance assessment of Dior subsidiaries around the world, ANA-MPA reported.