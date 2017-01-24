CERN pact aimed at halting brain drain in central Macedonia

In a bid to promote innovation and new technologies, regional authorities in central Macedonia signed a cooperation agreement on Wednesday with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, one of the world’s largest and most respected centers for scientific research.

It is hoped that the deal, which was sealed by Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas and Charlotte Warakaulle, director for International Relations at CERN, will help to contain a brain drain that has gripped the country.

“The prefecture of central Macedonia is signing up for the future,” Tzitzikostas said.

Under the agreement, CERN will provide innovative and new technology businesses with know-how and will allow students from educational institutions in central Macedonia to take part in seminars held by CERN in Geneva.