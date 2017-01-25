Dimitris Yeros | Athens | January 26 - February 18

Skoufa Gallery is hosting a solo exhibition of new works by artist Dimitris Yeros from Thursday, January 26, to Saturday, February 18. The display showcases artworks created in 2016, influenced by the artist’s long-running concern for the environment, as well new issues such as the refugee and migrant crisis. Following the Athens show, the works will go on display in Thessaloniki, Nicosia and New York. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m.

Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr