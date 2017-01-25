ATHEX: Bank stocks jump as end of review appears on the horizon

Bank stocks powered the Greek bourse higher on Wednesday, with reports about a possible end to the bailout review saga by late February boosting short- and medium-term market confidence. Trading volume was the highest recorded this month.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 659.19 points, adding 1.96 percent to Tuesday’s 646.51 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1.99 percent to close at 1,764.26 points.

Piraeus bank outperformed with a rise of 9.50 percent that led the banks index up 6.48 percent. National followed with a 7.88 percent increase, Eurobank secured 6.51 percent growth and Alpha improved 4.37 percent. Mytilineos strengthened 2.96 percent and METKA added 2.77 percent.

In total 70 stocks enjoyed gains, 45 took losses and 21 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 45.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.12 percent to close at 69.26 points.