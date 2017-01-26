The privatization of railway service operator Trainose runs a fresh risk of being derailed, and it will be the state that is to blame.

The cause of the new problem is the negligence of the Greek government, and particularly the Infrastructure Ministry, in amending the ministerial decision as agreed upon the signing of the contract, regarding the state payment to Trainose for the subsidized routes it covers.

Investor Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane has realized the decision signed a few months ago guarantees neither the subsidies’ payment nor their amount.