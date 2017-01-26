An expensive lesson

Two years have passed since leftist Alexis Tsipras was first elected prime minister, and it is more than apparent that he was in way too much of a rush to rule. He entered the election race without having done any serious prior preparation and then went on to embroil Greece in a frightening adventure from which it is unlikely to recover anytime soon.

The citizens who put their faith in him and cast their ballot in his favor now feel much worse off than they were before, desperate and despondent. The SYRIZA chapter has come at an enormous cost for Greece and not just in regard to the economy, but also in terms of the quality of the country’s institutions and its democracy.

It is possible that this chapter was a necessary crash course so that Greek citizens could realize that there are no magic solutions to the crisis and that the vision of the leftist-led administration was nothing but a pipe dream. But if this was, in fact, a necessary lesson, then it came at a very heavy cost.